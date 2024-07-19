Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

