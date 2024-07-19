Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 6.6 %

TNDM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

