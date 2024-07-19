Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 418.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 363.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.6% in the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 19,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

