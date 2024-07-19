Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.