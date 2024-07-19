Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the period.

MHD opened at $11.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

