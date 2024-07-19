Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $400,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $4,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 117,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

