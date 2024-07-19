Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,746,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

