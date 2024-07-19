Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.