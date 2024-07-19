Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of ArrowMark Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
BANX opened at $19.19 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
