Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of ArrowMark Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

BANX opened at $19.19 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

