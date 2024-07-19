Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.