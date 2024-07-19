Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,039 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,252,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,975,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

