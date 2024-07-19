Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Valens Semiconductor worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,550,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

