Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

