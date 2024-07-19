Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Silgan by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.