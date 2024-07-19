Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

