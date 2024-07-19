Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,489 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.