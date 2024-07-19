Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NYSE MD opened at $7.63 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

