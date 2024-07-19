Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $295,000.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

