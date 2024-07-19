Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $111.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

