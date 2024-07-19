Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $85,222,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 146,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $190.81 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $319.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.