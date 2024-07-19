Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.86

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.65, with a volume of 14856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

