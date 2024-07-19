PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of PowerSchool worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 442,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 394,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.