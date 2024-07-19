Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $19.10 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,752,295.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

