Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.390-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

