ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000.

TDV stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

