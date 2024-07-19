pufETH (PUFETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, pufETH has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $3,386.60 or 0.05288733 BTC on exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $504.09 million and $2.18 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 491,960.3415311. The last known price of pufETH is 3,418.83255895 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,777,200.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

