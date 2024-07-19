QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.87) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.93).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 473.20 ($6.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 428.40 ($5.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at QinetiQ Group

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.73), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($890,391.26). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 107 shares of company stock valued at $45,035. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

