QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

MUR opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

