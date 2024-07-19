QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

