QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

