QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,961,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.24 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

