QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.