QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 71.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $448.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.09. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $470.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

