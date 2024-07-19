QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.