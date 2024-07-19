QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

