QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Price Performance
Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
