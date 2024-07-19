QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

QLYS stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

