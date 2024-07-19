QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,044 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

