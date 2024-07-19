QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

