QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,289 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,289 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

