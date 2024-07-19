QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,712 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 598.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 137,058 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

BXP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

