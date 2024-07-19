Qtum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.78 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $277.61 million and approximately $39.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Qtum alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.47 or 0.05315077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,238,822 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.