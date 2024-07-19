Quantbot Technologies LP Has $214,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 589.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

