Quantbot Technologies LP Has $215,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 84,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

JBLU stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

