Quantbot Technologies LP Has $223,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Price Performance
ATSG opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
