Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $217,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

