Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $223,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

