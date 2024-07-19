Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
Worthington Steel stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Insider Activity
In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
