Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.