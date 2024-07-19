Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,097.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000.

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $14.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

