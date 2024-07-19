Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $23.74 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $815.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

